A funeral director and a Wycoff Heights Medical Center employee transport a body on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The total deaths from coronavirus complications in East Baton Rouge Parish climbed to 32 on Tuesday. 

Dr. Beau Clark, East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner, announced in a press release that all five newly reported patients had underlying conditions. Some of the cases reported Tuesday have been awaiting COVID-19 test results, Clark said.

The numbers include two residents older than 70, two in their 60s and a 56-year-old female. 

While the majority of deaths due to COVID-19 complications have affected older residents, yesterday a newborn died after her mother went into early labor after contracting the virus. 

Two residents from Mississippi have also died in East Baton Rouge Parish, bringing the total count of deaths to 34. The average age of a COVID-19 victim who has died in the parish, including Mississippi residents, is 67.

