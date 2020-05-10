The impact of the coronavirus on the nation's meat supply will soon trickle down in various ways for the meat shops and grocery stores in the Baton Rouge area.

Many national and regional chains say, however, that there is no reason for people to panic or raid stores to stockpile beef and pork the same way they did toilet paper and disinfecting products at the start of the pandemic.

Officials with Rouses, Associated Grocers and Walmart all acknowledge there won't be the variety consumers are used to seeing when they shop for certain meat proteins for the next couple of weeks, but they're working overtime to secure as much meat as they can until meatpacking plants return to full operations.

But the same won't necessarily be true for the smaller butcher shops like Porche's Sausage in French Settlement. The family-owned meat market/butcher shop says things aren't looking too good for them in regards to their inventory.

"Prices are going through the roof, it's frustrating," said Veronica Kurtz. "Normally we'd get rib-eye racks before special holidays, like Mother's Day, but to get them wholesale would cost too much. We'd have to charge customers prices they would never pay for."

+8 Meat production shutdowns lead to shortages, limits at Super 1, Albertsons stores in Acadiana Owners at Nunu’s Markets might have to be like some bigger supermarket chains: They might put a limit on how much meat you can buy.

Many meatpacking plants nationwide had to shut down or limit production after scores of workers started testing positive for COVID-19.

As national headlines regarding possible meat shortages increased last week, some major grocers started limiting the amount of customers could purchase to prevent hoarding. Popular fast-food chain Wendy's even started removing hamburgers and other beef products from the menus of nearly a fifth of its restaurants.

Kurtz said Porche's will still have a plentiful supply of smoked meats, which they prepare themselves, on hand for customers, and ground beef was still available as of late last week. But there won't be much pork for a few weeks, she added.

The butcher shop is having to rely more on obtaining frozen meats from suppliers, which isn't the most desirable since the neighborhood market prides itself on offering fresh meat.

"We're asking around, trying to find products from other processing plants, but they're mostly sending their stuff to the grocery stores," she said. "We're small. They're going to fill those big orders before they do ours."

James Breuhl and Nick Acosta with Rouses Supermarkets said they're currently in a "good position" to get through whatever meat supply shortages occur for the next few weeks.

Before meat plant operations began to shutter and wholesale prices started shooting up, Acosta said the regional grocery store chain was able to procure large quantities of frozen meats that should sustain them a little while.

"It hasn't always been the variety we need at the time, but we'll at least have (meat) proteins to put in our stores," Acosta said. "Right now, we're doing everything we can to hold prices at the normal level customers are used to seeing."

However, Rouses did have to increase the price on a few items, he added.

Breuhl said the limited supply of various meats has increased the purchase of seafood, which is still in abundant supply.

+6 An uptick in home cooking has customers flocking to Iverstine Farms for locally produced meats March and April traditionally are slow months for Iverstine Farms Butcher, but that changed when the coronavirus pandemic forced people to sel…

"When they get to our seafood counters, they're seeing a full variety there. Sales been up about 40 percent consistently," he said. "We do expect things to be tight at least through May and possibly June with beef and pork. But we anticipate still having enough products for our customers."

Carl Marks, chief administrative officer for Associated Grocers, said his company has been challenged to not only keep inventory up in the meat coolers of the more than a dozen grocery stores it operates in the Baton Rouge area. It has been tough for the company to meet the demands of consumers in several areas since the pandemic began, he said.

Marks warned that consumers should expect to see limited supplies for certain meats at least for the next couple of weeks.

"As plants reopen and increase production, we anticipate improvements in the supply chain. During the interim, our retailers will strive to serve the public, employing strategies designed to maximize the supply to as many of their customers possible for consumers’ short-term needs," Marks said in a statement.

And Walmart said it too is through its supply chain to continually replenish inventory as quickly as it can until things return to normal.

In the meantime, Kurtz said Porche's Sausage will weather the storm as best it can as business slows and meat supplies dwindle.

"We're hoping in the next couple of weeks things will turn," she said. "We're not going to shut down permanently. We have gone from seven to be opened five days a week because business has gone down drastically."