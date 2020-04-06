Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday delivered his most optimistic assessment of the state’s trajectory yet since the coronavirus began ripping through the New Orleans area and elsewhere, saying the region is no longer on track to run out of hospital beds and ventilators this week and indicating the state could be seeing the start of “flattening the curve.”

The governor cautioned that officials still need several days of data to confirm their hopes that they are seeing restrictions on face-to-face contact, including a stay-at-home order, “bear real results.” And he warned residents not to let up on compliance with those measures.

“We are hopeful we’re starting to see the beginning of flattening the curve,” Edwards said. “We have to keep doing everything we’ve been doing to have the best possible outcome.”

For weeks, Edwards’ administration has projected the greater New Orleans region was on track to run out of ventilators and hospital beds in the first two weeks of April. But hospitalizations and the number of patients on ventilators has flattened in recent days, and Edwards said the area was no longer on track to run out of those resources this week. He declined to provide a new date for when that is projected to happen.

Hospitals are doing a better job than expected keeping coronavirus patients off ventilators and limiting the days they spend on them, Edwards said. Plus, the number of new admissions to hospitals has fallen and Louisiana has moved closer to other states in terms of deaths.

Still, Louisiana has one of the highest rates of death from the virus in the country, and half of the top 20 counties or parishes nationwide for deaths per capita are in Louisiana, an alarming increase from a few days ago when six parishes were on the list, compiled by University of Louisiana at Lafayette economist Gary Wagner.

Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the state’s Office of Public Health, said the administration has been tracking the number of deaths that take place each day--instead of what it has so far released publicly, the number of deaths confirmed each day. Those numbers, which will be added to a public state dashboard Monday, are showing improvement, he said.

