New data reported by state health officials on Monday says cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish have increased by 32 since Sunday.

In a daily 12 p.m. update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports a total of 27,068 COVID-19 cases across the state.

1,697 people in the state have died from the virus while 17,303 are presumed to have recovered, the report shows.

Currently, 1,683 people are hospitalized in Louisiana with coronavirus. 262 of those patients are on ventilators.

Health officials are reporting the following numbers for EBR as of Monday:

Cases: 1,771

Deaths: 140

State tests: 475

Commercial tests: 7,768

An additional 15 people have died from coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish, bringing the total to 140 residents and two out of state deaths, according to parish coroner Beau Clark's Monday morning update.

Officials didn't announce new deaths over the weekend, which accounted for the steep rise in reported deaths tied to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to give an important update at 4 p.m. Monday regarding the state's stay-at-home order, which expires on Friday.