The East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging on Tuesday will offer a three-day pop-up coronavirus vaccine clinic for seniors aged 70 and older.
The agency is looking to provide 1,000 senior citizens in the parish with the vaccine between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Council on Aging's downtown Lotus Senior Center, officials have announced.
Those interested are required to register for the clinic by completing a consent form at www.mhealthsystem.com/Albertsons-EastBatonRougeCouncilonAging-LotusCenter. Anyone needing assistance completing the form can call (225) 923-8000.
Officials said no vaccinations will be administered without an appointment and pre-registration. Seniors will be required to present their Medicare and/or insurance card at the time of service.
"Facilitating the distribution of vaccinations is a vital component to our mission to serve seniors," EBRCOA CEO Tasha Clark-Amar said in a news release.
The pop-up clinic, located at 1701 Main. St., is being done through the agency's partnership with the state's Department of Health and Hospitals, the city-parish and Albertson's.
Another three-day pop-up clinic is scheduled for Feb. 2-4, where seniors will receive their second dose of the vaccine.