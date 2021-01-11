BR.vaccinenursnghome.010521 TS 233.jpg
Colleen Landreneau, 89, right, gets one of the first COVID-19 vaccine administered to nursing home residents at Our Lady of the Lake”s Ollie Steele Burden Manor from pharmacist Vicki Stokes, left, a member of the morning's clinic visit team from Walgreen's, Monday, January 4, 2021. After getting their first dose of the Moderna vaccine; residents and staff will get the follow-up dose on February 1, when residents who chose not to get it Monday can opt to get their first dose.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging on Tuesday will offer a three-day pop-up coronavirus vaccine clinic for seniors aged 70 and older. 

The agency is looking to provide 1,000 senior citizens in the parish with the vaccine between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Council on Aging's downtown Lotus Senior Center, officials have announced. 

Those interested are required to register for the clinic by completing a consent form at www.mhealthsystem.com/Albertsons-EastBatonRougeCouncilonAging-LotusCenter. Anyone needing assistance completing the form can call (225) 923-8000. 

Officials said no vaccinations will be administered without an appointment and pre-registration. Seniors will be required to present their Medicare and/or insurance card at the time of service. 

"Facilitating the distribution of vaccinations is a vital component to our mission to serve seniors," EBRCOA CEO Tasha Clark-Amar said in a news release. 

The pop-up clinic, located at 1701 Main. St., is being done through the agency's partnership with the state's Department of Health and Hospitals, the city-parish and Albertson's. 

Another three-day pop-up clinic is scheduled for Feb. 2-4, where seniors will receive their second dose of the vaccine. 

