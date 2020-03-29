Every morning for the last three weeks, Jarred Binney has grabbed a bottle of disinfectant. Before the pharmacy manager and director of clinical services at Bocage Pharmacy Centre begins working, he sprays his white lab coat.

Binney has no choice. Though most of Louisiana has been ordered to stay at home as coronavirus threatens the state, Binney works at an essential business. People still need vitamins, supplements and medication.

While many of the store fronts around Bocage Pharmacy Centre have temporarily closed, Binney and his staff can’t work from home. The centre has taken extra precautions to protect its employees and customers from contracting the virus. It has installed curbside delivery, disinfected surfaces several times a day and made its own hand sanitizer for employees. The staff wears masks. They have to reuse them.

“We knew we would be coming to work no matter what,” Binney said. “And we know a lot of people's lives depend on our job right now.”

At the same time, Binney has studied coronavirus, which has infected 3,315 people in Louisiana as of Saturday afternoon. He understands how easily the virus spreads. He worries about passing it to his family, especially his newborn baby. He changes his clothes and washes his hands the moment he gets home. Then he applies hand sanitizer.

“I am afraid,” Binney said. “I'm not going to lie. Deep down.”

Binney’s not alone. Some employees at pharmacies, grocery stores and markets throughout Baton Rouge worry they’ll contract the virus or unknowingly give it to someone else. But they have to work. They supply services vital to maintaining society.

“We’re an essential business,” said a woman working behind the deli at Sprouts Farmers Market. She weighed an order of pepper jack cheese. “Everybody got to eat.”

Like Bocage Pharmacy Centre, many grocery stores and pharmacies have tried to limit the spread of the virus. Signs encourage shoppers to practice social distancing, and lines of tape keep customers 6 feet apart at checkout. Most grocery stores have installed plexiglass shields at the cash registers.

At the Red Stick Farmers Market downtown on Saturday morning, cars stretched down the block for hours, resembling a school carpool line. The market, which runs twice a week, had decided to operate as a drive-thru to limit contact. Customers steered their cars between a row of tents.

As cars pulled through, director of marketing and development Darlene Adams Rowland stood near a table with gloves and disinfecting wipes. She had started wearing safety gloves more often, trying to follow recommended health guidelines. Over the last couple weeks, she has stopped herself from hugging regular customers.

While Rowland explained how farmers need the market to support their income, a man in a wheelchair rolled onto the corner. Rowland offered to help him shop.

“I’ve got to get my gloves,” Rowland said. She looked at the table. “Are these fresh?”

Across town at Southside Produce Market, signs near the cash registers asked shoppers to wait behind a yellow line while cashiers scanned their order. The employees wore gloves. When customers paid, the cashiers stepped back, keeping their distance.

“You don’t know who has it or who doesn’t have it,” said Andy Pizzolato, who co-owns the store with his father.

Before the virus swept through Louisiana, Pizzolato’s 74-year-old father worked the same hours as him. They opened the location together, expanding the latest version of a produce stand the family has operated since the 1930s. The last few weeks, the family told Pizzolato’s father to stay home. He begged to work.

“Look,” Pizzolato’s son said, “even if you stay in the office, it can still infect you.”

When the first cases of coronavirus reached Louisiana, people overwhelmed grocery stores and pharmacies, stocking up on items they needed during periods of quarantine. Binney consoled crying patients who worried they couldn’t get their medication. He reassured them the pharmacy would remain open. They didn’t need to panic.

Once Binney finishes his work every day, he hangs his lab coat in a back room. He sprays the coat again with disinfectant, trying to protect himself from the virus. Then he leaves for the night and returns to his family. His coat waits there until the next morning.