The following schools are reopening Friday, staying closed or engaging in strictly virtual learning in the wake Hurricane Laura
Check school websites for more information. This list will be updated as information comes available.
East Baton Rouge
- Diocese of Baton Rouge Catholic schools: Closed Friday. Reopening Monday.
- East Baton Rouge Parish public schools: Campuses closed Friday, limited virtual instruction. Full virtual instruction resumes Monday.
- Baker: Campuses closed Friday, limited virtual instruction. Reopening Monday.
- Central: Reopening Friday.
- Zachary: Reopening Friday for normally scheduled virtual-only day.
- Bethany Christian School: Reopening Friday.
- Catholic High School: Reopening Friday.
- Central Private School: Reopening Friday.
- Collegiate Baton Rouge: Closed Friday, reopening Monday.
- The Dunham School: Reopening Friday.
- The Emerge School for Autism: Reopening Friday.
- Episcopal School of Baton Rouge: Reopening Friday.
- Greater Baton Rouge Hope Academy: Closed Friday, reopening Monday.
- Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter Schools: Campus open to staff Friday, limited virtual instruction.
- IDEA Bridge: Returning Friday to full virtual-only instruction.
- IDEA Innovation: Reopening Friday with virtual-only instruction.
- Impact Charter School: Campus closed Friday, limited virtual instruction.
- J.K. Haynes Charter: Campus open to staff Friday, limited virtual instruction.
- The Louisiana School for the Deaf and Visually Impaired: Closed Friday, reopening Monday.
- LSU Lab School: Reopening Friday, virtually only.
- Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy: Limited virtual instruction Friday.
- Parkview Baptist School: Reopening Friday.
- St. James Episcopal Day School: Reopening Friday.
- St. Joseph's Academy: Reopening Friday.
- Southern University Lab School: Reopening Friday.
- Trinity Episcopal Day School: Reopening Friday.
- University View Academy: Closed Friday, reopening Monday.
- UP Elementary: Reopening Friday with virtual-only instruction.
West Baton Rouge
- All district public schools reopening Friday
- The Christian Academy at Addis: Closed Friday, reopening Monday.
Ascension Parish
- All public schools reopening Friday.
- Ascension Christian School: Reopening Friday.
Livingston Parish
- All public schools reopening Friday.
East Feliciana
- All public traditional schools reopening Friday, virtually only. Regular operations resume Monday.
- Slaughter Community Charter School: Reopening Friday.
West Feliciana Parish
- All public schools closed Friday, reopening Monday.
Assumption Parish
- Public schools reopening Friday.
Iberville Parish
- All district public schools reopening Friday.
- Iberville Charter Academy: campus closed Friday, limited virtual instruction.
Pointe Coupee Parish
- All public schools closed Friday, but employees are working. Reopening Monday.
St. Helena Parish
- Campuses closed Friday, limited virtual instruction. Full virtual instruction resumes Monday.
St. James Parish
- All public schools closed Friday; Friday is an employee-only work day.
Tangipahoa Parish
- All public schools reopening Friday.
Colleges & Universities
- Baton Rouge Community College: Reopening Friday
- LSU: Reopening Friday.
- Southern University: Reopening Friday.
- Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University: Reopening Friday.
School officials can email newstips@theadvocate.com if you have a closure to announce.
