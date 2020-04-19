Business owners are scrambling for federal relief funds, potentially pitting Louisiana's 400,000 small businesses against 30 million nationwide, in their effort to survive the coronavirus pandemic.
With an initial $349 billion depleted last week, another $250 billion is on the horizon. After a rocky start, money started trickling out last week to some businesses just as the first economic impact payments under the government's $2.2 trillion relief package also landed in Americans' bank accounts.
Those direct payments included $1,200 for individuals, and up to $3,400 going to families of four, below certain income brackets. The federal aid package also includes funding to boost states' unemployment benefits by an additional $600 per week that started going out. There also was funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, and to cover utility bills in measures aimed at staving off a deep slump in consumer spending as unemployment lines grow.
For small businesses, the key component of federal relief is the Paycheck Protection Program, administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration and being loaned out through banks and credit unions, on top of other relief programs available.
Louisiana financial institutions churned out 26,635 federal assistance loans totaling $5.1 billion, or an average $191,000, as part of the initial $349 billion national program.
Many banks in Louisiana and throughout the country had issues submitting applications to the SBA for customers when the program began due to high demand and changing requirements. In addition, some banks weren't participating and many were putting existing customers ahead of other applicants.
Nationwide, more than 1.6 million loans have been approved, the SBA said. About 70% of all loans were for $150,000 or less and the average loan size is $239,152. Construction, professional services, manufacturing and health care were some of the most common industries approved for loans. About 9% of all loans were for food services and accommodation sector businesses — among the hardest-hit sectors.
In Louisiana, there are 11,124 business locations in accommodation and food services and another 18,000 in retail trade — the two industries hit the hardest, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
Here's an overview of federal programs that are available:
- Paycheck Protection Program, or SBA 7(a), business loans of up to $10 million made directly through participating banks and credit unions. The goal of the partially forgivable loans is for employers to keep workers on their payroll rather than lay off or furlough them and also can be used for rent, mortgage interest and utilities. Loan amounts can be for up to 250% of monthly payroll expenses, and eight weeks’ worth of debt is forgiven if loan recipients use the money for intended purposes and spend at least three-fourths of the money on payroll. The interest rate is fixed at 1% and all loan payments are deferred for six months. No collateral or personal guarantee is required and the loan term is for two years.
Small businesses with 500 or fewer employees — including nonprofits, veterans organizations, tribal concerns, self-employed individuals, sole proprietorships and independent contractors — are eligible. Businesses with more than 500 employees are eligible in certain industries. The Paycheck Protection Program is available through June 30, 2020.
- A Main Street Lending Program was activated by the Federal Reserve with authorization from the federal relief package. Firms that have taken advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program also can take out Main Street loans.
Loans are for small and midsize businesses that were in good financial standing before the crisis. The four-year loans are for companies employing up to 10,000 workers or with revenues of less than $2.5 billion. It offers loans of between $1 million and $150 million with an interest rate of about 2.5% to 4%. Principal and interest payments will be deferred for one year.
Eligible banks can originate new Main Street loans or use Main Street loans to increase the size of existing loans to businesses. Banks will retain a 5% share, selling the remaining 95% to the Main Street program, which will purchase up to $600 billion of loans. Firms seeking Main Street loans must commit to making reasonable efforts to maintain payroll and retain workers. Borrowers must also follow compensation, stock repurchase and dividend restrictions that apply to direct loan programs under the federal relief legislation.
- Economic Injury Disaster Loans, which are made directly by the SBA for up to $2 million, with interest rates of 3.75%, can be used on payroll and other defined operating expenses. These loans are not forgivable. But if the loan is related to the coronavirus and was made on or after Jan. 31, 2020, the business can apply for the forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan with an option to refinance the disaster loan into a Paycheck Protection Program loan up until June 30, 2020.
Owners who apply for paycheck protection loans can also get disaster loans, but they cannot use disaster loan money for payroll, mortgage interest, rent or utility expenses.
- The SBA set aside $10 billion to make $10,000 emergency grants to cover operating costs for companies. This Economic Injury Disaster Loan advance provides economic relief to businesses experiencing a temporary loss of revenue. The loan advance will not have to be repaid.
- An Employee Retention Credit is available to businesses and nonprofits of any size that has fully or partially suspended operations to comply with coronavirus prevention mandates, or have gross receipts at less than 50% of a comparable quarter last year. If a business is receiving a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program, they are not eligible for the tax credit, which would be considered “double dipping” for the same payroll and the same workers. The program offers a 50% tax credit for the first $10,000 of compensation, including the employer portion of health benefits, for each eligible employee. The credit only applies to wages paid after March 12, 2020, and before Jan. 1, 2021. The refundable credit is applied against the employer portion of payroll taxes. The Treasury Department will develop a process for employers to receive an advance payment of the tax credit.
- An Express Bridge Loan Pilot Program allows small businesses who have a business relationship with an SBA Express Lender to access up to $25,000 quickly. These loans can help small businesses overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing and can be a term loan or used to bridge the gap while applying for a direct SBA Economic Injury Disaster loan. If a small business has an urgent need for cash while waiting for a decision and disbursement on an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, they may qualify for an SBA Express Disaster Bridge Loan.
- Delay of Payment of Employer Payroll Taxes — Employers can defer their portion of Social Security taxes over the next two years. Fifty % could be deferred through the end 2021, and the remaining through the end of 2022.
- Modification of Net Operating Losses — Net operating losses arising in a tax year beginning in 2018, 2019 or 2020 can be carried back five years, and the taxable income limitation to allow a net operating loss to fully offset income has been removed. This change can be used to amend prior-year tax returns to provide additional liquidity.
- In addition, the SBA has initiated debt relief efforts. The SBA will automatically pay the principal, interest and fees of current 7(a), 504, and microloans for a period of six months. The SBA also will automatically pay the principal, interest, and fees of new 7(a), 504, and microloans issued prior to Sept. 27, 2020.
For current SBA-serviced home and business disaster loans in “regular servicing” status on March 1, 2020, the SBA is providing automatic deferments through Dec. 31, 2020. Interest will continue to accrue on the loan. Borrowers preferring to continue making regular payments during the deferment period can do so. The SBA will apply those payments normally as if there was no deferment.