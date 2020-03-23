BREC has announced the temporary closing of all playgrounds, dog parks and public restrooms after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a stay-at-home order on Sunday.

Those areas of the parks will be closed at the end of the day Monday until the order is lifted on April 12, a spokesperson for BREC said.

"BREC's six golf courses will evaluate operations to determine if options are available to continue to offer golfers opportunities to play outdoors while complying with the social distancing and all other state mandates," the agency said in a press release. "Parks, trails and conservation areas will remain open and continue to provide a vital resource to the community."

Edwards' stay-at-home order requires Louisiana residents to shelter in place unless going out for essential tasks, as one of the most stringent steps yet to stanch the “community spread” of COVID-19.

