Three more East Baton Rouge residents have died from coronavirus as the total number of deaths parishwide tops 250.
The latest victims were three women, ages 66, 67 and 81, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office announced Monday morning on its Facebook page.
Their hospital stays ranged from almost a month to about a week, according to the coroner's office. One was admitted to the hospital from a nursing home.
Coronavirus deaths in the parish have been trending downward the past couple weeks as the state continues its reopening process.