Another 141 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the Baton Rouge area on Saturday, bringing the total so far to 2,751.
After appearing to slow a few days ago, the rate of growth in coronavirus cases in Baton Rouge and the broader region started to pick back up slightly. The number of deaths also has steadily increased, reaching 111 on Saturday, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Public officials urged residents to continue following stay-at-home orders, even on Easter Sunday.
“As a committed Christian, Resurrection Sunday is the central focus of our faith. Millions of Christians look forward to this annual time of worship, reflection and celebration of the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus the Christ," East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement. "Yet, this year, it is vital we comply with the Stay at Home order. This sacrifice will hopefully allow us the opportunity next year to have an even greater celebration with our family and friends.”
Faith leaders across the community have encouraged residents to participate in religious services by electronic means, such as television and online streaming services.
“I want to thank the pastors and faith leaders who have implemented alternative ways to worship as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic," Broome said. "Many churches are now providing online services."
With most of the region still shut down, some public officials said it is still to difficult for many residents to get tested.
In a Saturday letter to Broome, state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, decried a shortage of rapid tests that could quickly identify those with the virus.
Mark Armstrong, spokesperson for the mayor’s office, said that officials want to ensure patients can get tested, regardless of their ability to pay.
“Equity is an underlying principal of the MOHSEP Community Testing Site,” he said. “Insurance is not required to receive a test, and no money is exchanged at the testing site. With that in mind, we work with labs who will provide results as quickly as possible while also agreeing to bill patients on the back end.”
Rapid tests are not currently available at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Mid City site, but Armstrong said they hope tests will become available for individuals without insurance and those who can’t pay up front.
Apart from rapid testing concerns, Marcelle objected to shortened hours at the community testing clinic, which recently went from testing every weekday to a Monday-Wednesday-Friday schedule.
City officials said they reduced days to conserve sparse personal protective equipment, like masks and gloves, and because testing was now more widely available in other places.
But Marcelle noted that essential workers need results quickly, and cannot afford to wait for the proper testing day. Without a doctor's note, they are expected to show up to work and may risk infecting others, Marcelle said in a Saturday interview.
"Many of our citizens are on the forefront as essential employees and are forced to go to work because they cannot afford to stay home; hence, the hours of operation at BRG Mid City in itself presents obstacles for them to be tested," Marcelle said.