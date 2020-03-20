Working with Taco de Paco food truck as well as community groups, a Baton Rouge-based nonprofit group is launching mobile food deliveries starting Monday and plans to serve about 20,000 meals a day to children 18 and younger.

The Three O’Clock Project is known for serving meals to needy children after school hours, to help cover those times a day not covered by normal school meals

Dana Michell, a board member with the nonprofit, said that BREC and several community nonprofits are also involved. The initiative will serve out lunch and breakfast, just as other school meals are being provided since the governor’s recent order closing all public schools in Louisiana until April 13 in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The nonprofit has posted online the routes it will run it will run in Baton Rouge as well as the lunch menus. It's starting off with six delivery routes. They will head out between 10 and 11 a.m. each morning and finish between 12:30 and 2 p.m., depending on the route.