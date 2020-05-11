Roman Catholics will be able to return to churches for Mass this coming weekend, rather than having to watch services online, but the Bishop of Baton Rouge will continue to waive the usual obligation to attend weekly.

Bishop Michael Duca said Monday that the church would begin offering the sacraments in a "slow, deliberate return" to parish life.

Gov. John Bel Edwards intends to relax his stay-at-home order Friday. While churches and some businesses may open, Edwards wants generally to have them operate at 25 percent capacity.

+2 Catholic weddings, funerals may continue in Baton Rouge under these coronavirus restrictions Bishop Michael Duca of the Diocese of Baton Rouge unveiled new guidelines Tuesday for Catholics to follow amid the spread of the coronavirus, …

The Diocese of Baton Rouge covers 12 civil parishes, roughly in a triangle from Morganza to Kentwood to Napoleonville. Duca said any church could begin celebrating Mass this weekend, beginning with Saturday evening vigil Masses, and that all parishes should have regular services by May 24.

Catholics typically are expected to attend Mass each Sunday, but Duca said that obligation would be "dispensed" indefinitely within the diocese.

"Those who are ill or who are not feeling well in any way should not attend Mass until they are free of their illness and its symptoms for three days," Duca said. "Those who are especially vulnerable (namely, those defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as those 60 years of age or older, those with comprised immune systems, and/or those with underlying health conditions), and indeed anyone who does not feel comfortable attending Mass are encouraged to stay home."

He said that Sunday and daily Mass would continue to be shown online for those who are uncomfortable attending Mass in-person.

+10 Despite coronavirus, Easter reminds that 'darkness and death do not have final word' When Bishop Michael Duca steps to the pulpit to deliver his Easter Sunday homily, he will gaze into a starkly empty St. Joseph Cathedral. For …

When people return to Mass, under the 25% limit, churches will arrange seating so people remain at least 6 feet away from non-family members. Some churches may also add services to accommodate everyone who wishes to attend. It's also possible that some churches will opt for a reservation process so they can keep crowds below 25% of capacity.

Parishioners will also be required to wear masks in the worship space and are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer for personal use.

Priests and others who distribute communion will wear masks, and parishioners are asked to receive in the hand, not on the tongue, and not while wearing gloves. No communion will be shared with the congregation through a common chalice.

Confessionals can reopen as long as masks are worn and the priest and penitent are at least 6 feet apart.

+7 Louisiana churches using social media, 'drive-in' services, more to reach congregations amid coronavirus Religious leaders are suddenly relying on YouTube, Facebook and even the parking lot of a Dirt Cheap bargain store to reach worshippers amid t…