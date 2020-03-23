Louisiana officials have identified the second known “cluster” of coronavirus cases in the state, at Chateau D’Ville, a Donaldsonville retirement home where officials confirmed five cases of the virus.
The five cases were all identified Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health said, adding officials were working with the facility to “help minimize the spread of this infection” and that the state had asked for help from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Chateau D’Ville joins the New Orleans retirement home Lambeth House as the only two “clusters” of the virus known in Louisiana. The state has confirmed 42 cases and nine deaths at the Lambeth House so far.
"We knew that even with our best efforts, it was going to creep into our buildings," said Matt Machen, CEO of Priority Management, which runs Chateau D’Ville.
The spread of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, at nursing homes and retirement homes is concerning to officials because of the propensity of the virus to cause severe illness and death in the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
A federal report released Sunday by the Federal Emergency Management Agency showed Louisiana is among the top three states for confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus being reported by nursing homes. The state had between seven and 25 nursing homes reporting patients with the coronavirus or symptoms of the virus, the report said.
Chateau D'Ville has overall rating of average from health federal inspectors but was rated as two stars, or below average, on its health inspections and staff ratings, according to the Medicare.gov Nursing Home Compare website.
In mid-2018 and mid-2019, inspectors with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services noted the 141-bed facility had deficiencies with the control of infectious diseases among its violations, which ranged from paperwork shortfalls to insufficient staffing.
The 2018 deficiency for infections control related to the way workers handled food preparation. Staffers had failed to wash their hands and dealt with food and utensils, including after a staffer sneezed on her own hand, an August 2018 report says.
The 2019 deficiency was tied to the staffers failing to sanitize their hands after handling used bandages for wounds and staffers' improper handling of soiled bed linens.
A staffer acknowledged to an inspector that, on occasion, soiled linens were rolling up on the ground before being disposed of.
"This deficient practice had the potential to affect all 102 residents," a July 2019 inspection report says.
Even with that admonition in the report, the federal inspectors determined the level of harm from the 2019 infection control deficiency presented a minimal potential for actual harm.
Also, Chateau D'Ville hasn't had deficiencies deemed serious enough to garner any penalties from federal health authorities since at least mid-2016, according annual reports available from Medicare and ProPublica.
At a Sunday press conference, Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the Office of Public Health at LDH, said the state does not count a nursing home as a cluster until “we have multiple cases there.” He did not say how many or which facilities are affected in the state.
“What I can tell you is my team anytime somebody is identified as having been in a nursing home, has a special team that contacts that nursing home and works with them on the same kind of work we’re doing with Lambeth House,” Billioux said.
St. James Place in Baton Rouge is the only other known nursing home in Louisiana to be affected by the virus, after an employee and resident tested positive.
The Advocate reporter David J. Mitchell contributed to this story.