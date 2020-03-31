A new centralized system for organizing donations from businesses of masks, gloves, gowns and other protective equipment in Baton Rouge is up and running.

Organizers hope the effort will stave off shortages of desperately need supplies that protect those on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the capitol area.

The first batch of equipment was delivered to local hospitals Tuesday. It came from donations received within the first three days of the opening of the special distribution site in north Baton Rouge.

"We're definitely adding value but, by ourselves, our mission isn't covering the entire need for the medical industry," said Steven Ceulemans, executive director of the Baton Rouge Health District. "Demand is significantly outpacing supply."

But every little bit helps, he said.

Ceulemans said businesses leaders and local petrochemical companies have been eager to donate whatever they can since East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and officials from the health care community put out the call Thursday for donations of personal protective gear from businesses that already use such products or have the capability to manufacture them.

The program's goal is provide one location for those businesses to turn to with their donations.

The city-parish provided an unused warehouse at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport to accept donations. The Baton Rouge Health District, a coalition of local health systems, has been overseeing operations with the help of volunteers and employees from throughout the medical community.

Ceulemans on Tuesday said ExxonMobil has already donated approximately 800 bottles of sanitary gel the petrochemical company manufactured from isopropyl alcohol. Nearly every other big industrial company is the region pitched in, he said, shipping thousands of disposable gloves, disinfect wipes, and gowns that will get equitably distributed to hospitals and medical facilities in the Baton Rouge area.

Requests for supplies are submitted through a special order form to the distribution center.

"Last week there was a significant need for gowns; over the weekend, that transitioned to masks," Ceulemans said. "Our mission is to get items in, processed and out in less than a day."

Donations are scheduled all this week. The facility is expected to remain open as long as the need for PPE supplies remains a priority during the pandemic.

"We're very fortunate that we have a giving community and so many people want to participate and support," said Coletta Barrett, mission leader for Our Lady of the Lake hospital. "The lion's share of (PPE) supplies we're using is coming though out own purchasing supply. These donations will hopefully fill in where that supply chain may be lean."

For more information about donating check out www.brhealthdistrict.com.

As of noon Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,237 positive cases of the coronavirus, of which 1,355 of those patients were being hospitalized in the state.

There were a reported 228 cases in East Baton Rouge Parish alone, with the total number of deaths in the parish reaching 12 as of Tuesday.