The parish coroner reported three more coronavirus-related deaths in East Baton Rouge on Friday, bringing the parish total to 220.

Coroner William "Beau" Clark says a 64-year-old male, 93-year-old female, and 100-year-old female died from COVID-19.

The coroner reports the 64-year-old male was a Baton Rouge resident who was admitted to an area hospital on May 1. The patient was transferred to a hospital in Hammond where he died on May 8.

So far, 220 East Baton Rouge residents have died from coronavirus. Two addition people who died at Baton Rouge hospitals were out-of-state residents.

+3 No mask, no service? Baton Rouge area leaders weigh rules as coronavirus restrictions lift Parish leaders in the region are urging residents to wear face coverings in public as the state loosens restrictions on businesses that weren’…