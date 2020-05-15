BR.testingsite.040720 TS 738.jpg
A health care worker points to a staging area to park, as she talks to someone inside a car after Lake Urgent Care/Lake After Hours opened a second drive-thru coronavirus testing site Monday, April 6, 2020 in the Baton Rouge area that can identify patients with COVID-19 within five to 13 minutes. The testing site is open from 9 a.m. to noon, located in the 5200 block of O’Donovan Drive, which is behind Our Lady of the Lake, near the intersection of Hennessy/O’Donovan.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The parish coroner reported three more coronavirus-related deaths in East Baton Rouge on Friday, bringing the parish total to 220.

Coroner William "Beau" Clark says a 64-year-old male, 93-year-old female, and 100-year-old female died from COVID-19.

The coroner reports the 64-year-old male was a Baton Rouge resident who was admitted to an area hospital on May 1. The patient was transferred to a hospital in Hammond where he died on May 8.

So far, 220 East Baton Rouge residents have died from coronavirus. Two addition people who died at Baton Rouge hospitals were out-of-state residents.

