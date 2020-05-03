Deaths statewide from COVID-19 are now far outpacing those annually from the flu and other diseases.

And, in East Baton Rouge Parish, the coronavirus deaths to date are outstripping those from gun violence in all of 2019.

The first COVID-19 death in Louisiana was reported March 14 and the tally hit 1,969 by Sunday.

The roughly two-month run of the virus in the state has accounted for more fatalities so far than had any single year's worth of deaths from diabetes, kidney disease, drug overdoses or the flu between 2014 and 2017, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Even the death toll from an especially bad annual flu season in 2018-19, when 1,550 died in Louisiana, was surpassed by the deaths tied to the COVID-19 illness in about a month and a half.

Between the 2014 and 2017, flu deaths were around 720 to 850 annually, on a calendar-year basis, the CDC says.

Deaths from heart disease and cancer remain the leading killers in Louisiana, far outpacing COVID-19 deaths so far. In 2017, deaths from heart disease hit 11,260, while those from cancer hit 9,513, both fifth highest in the nation.

State health officials and local coroners have said many of those who died from COVID-19 have had underlying health conditions, including several of the illness that tend to be leading killers in the state, like heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

COVID-19 deaths in the 12-parish Baton Rouge region hit 357 on Sunday, up six from the day before, showing a slowdown. Earlier in the week, deaths in the region were rising in the double digits each day.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office last reported new deaths on Friday, when the total hit 163.

That's nearly double the number of people killed in all of 2019 from gun violence in the parish, when the tally hit 83, which was down slightly from the year before. The record high was in 2017 at 106.

The statewide death total of 1,969 on Sunday came after 19 more deaths were reported. That's the slowest one-day growth in deaths across Louisiana since March 29, when the one-day tally was 14, a Times-Picayune/The Advocate analysis shows.

Meanwhile, the growth in cases of the novel coronavirus in the Baton Rouge region continued to slow Sunday from a sharp, one-day rise two days earlier, and deaths from the illness tied to the pandemic also grew but more slowly than early last week.

Cases in the 12-parish capital area grew by 1.3% between Saturday and Sunday, down from a daily growth of 5.3% on Friday, and more in line with the long-term slowing trend of the past three weeks.

Total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began spreading in the state hit 4,996 on Sunday. East Baton Rouge Parish added 32 new cases for a total of 2,086, or 42% of all cases in the region, the Louisiana Department of Health reported in its daily noon update.

At the same time, reporting of new cases and deaths since the pandemic began has tended to slow somewhat over the weekends as the testing and the death reporting from local coroner's offices eases or stops until the workweek resumes.

Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards slightly eased but largely extended the state's stay-at-home order for two more weeks after health experts found the slowdown in cases and hospitalizations across Louisiana were uneven and many parts of the state, including the Baton Rouge area, didn't meet all White House criteria for loosening restrictions. The move garnered protests on Saturday at the Governor's Mansion and a push among some legislators to try to overturn to the order.

Cases of the novel coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish grew nearly 1.6% on Sunday from the day before, the health data show. Most other parishes in the region were around East Baton Rouge's daily growth rate or slower, with the exception of West Feliciana Parish, The Advocate analysis shows.

West Feliciana had 149 cases through Sunday, adding seven, or a 4.9% increase from the day before. The parish is home to Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola. It has had 61 cases so far, the state Department of Corrections reported.

West Feliciana Parish officials had planned to start a more aggressive reopening of businesses than what Edwards had ordered last week, citing, in part, the parish's lower apparent case totals in the community after the skewing effect of the state prison's figures were accounted for. But parish officials later said they had reconsidered those plans and would hew to the Edwards' modified extension of the stay-at-home order through May 15.

Statewide, new cases also slowed Sunday, hitting 29,340, up from 29,140 Saturday. That's the smallest one-day growth since at least March 30, the Times-Picayune/The Advocate analysis shows.

Across Louisiana, 1,530 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of coronavirus, including 213 people on ventilators.

The state is reporting the following numbers for East Baton Rouge:

Cases: 2,086

Deaths: 153

State lab tests: 603

Commercial tests: 9,561

The Louisiana Department of Health provides updated numbers every day at noon.

See totals for other regional parishes:

Ascension: 644 cases, 40 deaths

Assumption: 197 cases, 6 deaths

East Feliciana: 129 cases, 16 deaths

Iberville: 476 cases, 32 deaths

Livingston: 238 cases, 16 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 103 cases, 15 deaths

St. Helena: 30 cases, 1 death

St. James: 250 cases, 20 deaths

Tangipahoa: 584 cases, 23 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 110 cases, 22 deaths

West Feliciana: 149 cases, 3 deaths

See our coronavirus tracking map here.