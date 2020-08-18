Two local Catholic elementary schools sent out letters to parents Tuesday informing them of recent cases of students infected with the novel coronavirus.
St. Alphonsus Catholic School in Central sent letters about two students, one in fourth grade, the other in sixth grade, whom the school learned on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19. St. Thomas More Catholic School in Baton Rouge informed parents Tuesday of a first-grader infected by the virus.
The Diocese of Baton Rouge shared the letters after inquiries from The Advocate about possible cases at those two schools.
In her letter to parents at St. Alphonsus, Principal Cindy Ryals said given the many precautions the school takes — “universal masking, distancing, frequent hand hygiene, frequent sanitizing of school property” — it’s unlikely the infection occurred at the school but “is likely to have been the result of community contact.”
The letter does not say whether any other individuals at the school need to quarantine because they were in close contact with the student
“While we are taking every recommended step to reduce the risk of spread, we also know that cases of COVID-19 are expected and inevitable,” she said.
At St. Thomas More, Principal Brian Moscona informed parents of classmates of the infected first-grader that they will need to quarantine until Aug. 31 before they can return to school. Those students will continue to learn virtually in the meantime.
In an email to The Advocate, Moscona explained that the decision to quarantine was the call of a regional medical director with the Louisiana Department of Health.
“A school does not make the decision regarding quarantine,” he said.