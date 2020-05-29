Navy Cmdr. David Volk spent much of the past six weeks either isolated in a hotel room or caring for patients alongside more than 100 other naval officers at Baton Rouge General Medical Center's Mid City coronavirus surge unit.

Besides the occasional breakfast beignet, Dr. Volk didn't get a chance to experience much of Louisiana's rich culture — until, that is, the hospital said goodbye to the Jacksonville-based sailors Friday with a second line celebration.

With doctors and nurses lining the hospital's lobby, the naval medical professionals, dressed in military fatigues, paraded out the front door and onto their buses, bopping to the beat of a brass band along the way.

"Everybody here has been so receptive and warm to us, trying to give us a taste of Baton Rouge," Volk said.

A second line farewell for the 104 Navy medical professionals who were deployed to Baton Rouge General’s Mid City COVID surge unit pic.twitter.com/q6yF7QOJbB — Blake Paterson (@BlakePater) May 29, 2020

The squadron of doctors and nurses first deployed to New Orleans on April 1 and later transferred to Baton Rouge on April 15 to supplement the region's existing health care providers in managing a surge in coronavirus patients.

Shortly before the second line festivities began, Edgardo Tenreiro, the chief executive officer at Baton Rouge General, read a letter from a patient's daughter thanking a naval nurse who let her videochat with her mother one last time before she was moved to hospice.

"Please know you gave a cherished daughter a last chance to tell mom 'I love you.' Please know you will forever hold a place in my heart for this gift," the letter read.

Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, who leads the U.S. Department of Defense's COVID-19 response in North America, said that a few weeks into the crisis, they realized that their resources were better used shoring up existing facilities like the Mid City site rather than setting up their own.

On a nearby wall, roughly 300 paper hearts were posted, each representing a patient well enough to have been discharged from the hospital. When the sailors arrived six weeks earlier, the wall had only 40 hearts.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said that when it came to surging capacity and increasing the number of hospital beds, there likely wasn't a better facility in the country equipped to do that than Baton Rouge General's Mid City campus.

Still, the site needed additional staff, and until the arrival of the Navy medical professionals, Edwards said they didn't know where they were going to get that help from.

"There probably is not a finer operation that was stood up for COVID patients than right here in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and I am so proud of each and every person that made that possible," Edwards said.

In concluding remarks, Edwards said, as a West Point alum who served in the U.S. Army, its usually hard to say something good about the Navy, but that's no longer the case.

"I want you to know, you've converted this West Point graduate," he said.