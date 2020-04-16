Friday is the deadline to register for an upcoming 19th Judicial District Court virtual warrant clinic to address traffic matters.
The clinic will serve as an opportunity to recall traffic attachments, renegotiate court debt and reset court dates. Participants will need a phone equipped with a camera and Zoom application, along with digital proof of their driver’s license, inspection sticker or insurance.
The clinic will operate on a first come, first serve basis. Participants should call Josh at the Justice & Accountability Center at (504) 322-4050, ext. 202, to register by 5 p.m. Friday.
The clinic is hosted by the Justice & Accountability Center of Louisiana, The East Baton Rouge Public Defenders Office and the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office.