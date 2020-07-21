The East Baton Rouge Parish school system may abandon plans to partially reopen schools on Aug. 6 that have been shuttered by the novel coronavirus since March and opt instead to continue distance education for at least another month.

“You’ll hear officially on Wednesday. Stress levels are so high and you’re asking. We’ll be virtual until at least Labor Day,” School Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson wrote Monday night on her Facebook page.

Soon after, The Advocate asked Ware-Jackson for comment but she did not respond. Ware-Jackson then deleted the post.

Earlier Monday, spokeswoman Taylor Gast said incoming Superintendent Leslie Brown and top staff are considering changes to the system’s reopening plan, but Gast wasn’t sure when those changes would be announced and wouldn’t say what they were.

When asked about Ware-Jackson’s Facebook post, Gast responded, “Ms. Brown is still conducting meetings with a few more board members and stakeholders today.”

A shift to virtual-only instruction for the first month of school would be a quick pivot away from the reopening plan released at Thursday night’s School Board meeting. That plan envisioned students receiving in-person instruction two days a week and virtual learning the other three days.

Amid a nationwide resurgence in coronavirus cases, several large school districts have announced in recent days that they too plan to stick with virtual instruction when the new school year begins.

East Baton Rouge’s plan to go back to at least in-person instruction prompted quick pushback from local education groups who say the plan won’t sufficiently protect staff and students from contracting the virus.

Both of the major teacher unions in the school system -- the local chapters of the Association of Educators and the Federation of Teachers -- have scheduled a protest for 4 p.m. Wednesday at the School Board Office at 1050 S. Foster Drive.

“It is time to tell the School Board how we feel,” reads the Association of Educators' announcement of the protest. “We (don’t) want to return to school until the COVID-19 rates are down for at least 14 days.”

The Federation of Teachers puts their concerns more generally: “It’s time that the EBR School Board KNOWS that it is unacceptable to put our lives, and our students’ lives, in jeopardy by reopening schools in the midst of a pandemic prematurely.”

The protest is still a go no matter what the school system announces between now and then, organizers say.

“We will still be out Wednesday regardless,” said Anita Augustus, president of the parish Association of Educators.

At least one other member of the School Board, Dadrius Lanus, has taken to Facebook as well, publicly urging people to attend the protest: “Come let your voices be heard!”