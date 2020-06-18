A handful of employees and patrons of JL's Place and Reggie's in Tigerland have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report from WBRZ.

Both bars will be closed for a week to test employees for the coronavirus and to have the bars professionally cleaned. Fred's will also be closed on Thursday, the report said.

It is unknown if the infected patrons contracted the virus specifically from Tigerland, according to the report.

Bars are allowed to open with reduced capacity in Phase 2 of reopening amid the coronavirus.

In New Orleans, Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar has also closed after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.