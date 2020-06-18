BR.tigerland.adv HS 243.JPG
People congregate at the entrance to JL's Place as the bar scene at Tigerland comes to life late Thursday night, November 21, 2019, south of LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

A handful of employees and patrons of JL's Place and Reggie's in Tigerland have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report from WBRZ.

Both bars will be closed for a week to test employees for the coronavirus and to have the bars professionally cleaned. Fred's will also be closed on Thursday, the report said.

It is unknown if the infected patrons contracted the virus specifically from Tigerland, according to the report.

Bars are allowed to open with reduced capacity in Phase 2 of reopening amid the coronavirus. 

In New Orleans, Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar has also closed after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus. 

