As of Monday, everybody who's age 16 or older can get a coronavirus vaccine. We took a deep dive into the state's data to see how the push to get shots in arms is going in Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes. Here are some of the main takeaways we found:
READ THE FULL STORY: Vaccination rates rising in Baton Rouge region, but experts say 'we're not out of the woods.'
Some parts of our area are behind the curve
East Baton Rouge Parish has kept pace with the Louisiana average, with 14% of the population vaccinated. West Feliciana Parish is way ahead, with 24% vaccinated.
But 9 of the 12 parishes in our region are behind the state average. In Livingston Parish, for example, only 9.3% of people are vaccinated.
The racial gap is starting to close
State and city leaders have been alarmed by lower vaccination rates in majority-Black areas, and they've launched campaigns directly aimed at getting shots to communities of color.
There's some evidence that's working: the racial disparity is smaller among those who have gotten their first vaccine shot than it is among those who have received both shots.
Now the bigger problem seems to be getting vaccinations to people in rural areas.
Hospitalizations and deaths have plunged — but they haven't dropped recently
The number of hospitalizations statewide has fallen below 500 for the first time since the early days of the pandemic. At its peak, that number was 2,069.
But, while the numbers are way down, they haven't improved in the past few weeks, at least in the Baton Rouge area. Health experts suspect that's a result of new, more contagious variants of the virus spreading, plus people getting lax with protections like mask-wearing as the pandemic drags on.
Vaccination rates are high among older people
In the health region that includes the Baton Rouge area, 71% of people 70 and older have been fully vaccinated, compared to 13% of those ages 50 to 59. That's to be expected, given that the state started by only allowing older residents to get the vaccinations, since they are more vulnerable to severe symptoms from COVID.
Hospital officials say the difference is showing up in their patients. The people coming in with COVID symptoms are, on average, much younger than they were before vaccinations.