Ronnie Anderson who had been head of the Louisiana Farm Bureau for 31 years and on the LSU Board of Supervisors for the past 23 is is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at Baton Rouge General. Hospital, according to a Facebook post by his family.

Anderson, who announced his retirement late last month at a Farm Bureau convention in New Orleans, entered the hospital on March 18.

“He was admitted immediately because he had symptoms of COVID-19. He was put on a ventilator and is in a medically induced coma. After waiting over a week the test came back positive. So far there has been no major changes in his condition,” his family said.

Anderson also has been on the LSU Board of Supervisors since July 1997 when appointed by Gov. Mike Foster. He was chairman from 2000 to 2002. He was last reappointed By Gov. Bobby Jindal. His term on the LSU Board expires on June 1.

The Farm Bureau, formed in 1922, has about 148,000 members to lobby agricultural issues at the State Capitol, support commodity research and discuss prices on a radio program. The federation is affiliated with the Farm Bureau Insurance company.

The 71-year-old grew up on a dairy farm near Ethel in East Feliciana Parish and returned to join the family business after graduating from LSU in 1970 for Bachelor of Science degree in animal science. He and his wife, Vivian, raise 400 head of beef cattle, horses, hay and timber in both East and West Feliciana Parishes.