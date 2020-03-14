For many of us, what took place over the past five days gives us the sports equivalent of “American Pie,” the song that laments the day the music died.
The 1971 hit references the death of 1950s rock ’n’ roll icon Buddy Holly in a plane crash and the last concert by the Beatles. It is the longest No. 1 song in history at 8½ minutes.
Now those of us who love sports — including high school sports — are in for a much longer haul. So many sports events have been outright cancelled and many others suspended as we face an unsure reality of the coronavirus pandemic.
As a person who refers to sports as a three-dimensional metaphor for life and someone who also is in the “at risk” age group, it really hits home. The toughest part is the unknown and the lack of sports to lean on will make it tough.
Think back to 9/11 when sports became a unifying force across the nation. Players tearing up and singing the national anthem offered solace in that time of uncertainty. For now, all we have is the uncertainty.
Guess you’re all wondering when I’ll get to the high school sports message, right? Well here goes.
Yes, I applaud the LHSAA for not taking the knee-jerk approach, which would have meant cancelling the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament and select title games immediately. Some states did just that.
Others, including basketball hotbeds such as Kentucky and Indiana, opted to suspend or postpone theirs. The third option was limiting or prohibiting attendance at games.
The execution wasn’t flawless. But trying to balance the need to know with the unknown is not easy. Once Gov. John Bel Edwards announced school closures until April 13, which would begin Monday, on Friday afternoon. There was finally a clear path to the basket and the LHSAA took it. The games went on without fans, including parents.
Rumor has it that in a Friday morning conference call, the LHSAA’s executive committee rejected the notion of suspending spring sports. I’m sure the committee members saw the pleas from coaches and parents begging them not to take away their spring season.
It was a tough call, but hours later, Edwards’ mandated school closures made suspending seasons until April 13 the only option. A decision on the remainder of the sports seasons will be made during the committee’s spring meeting April 7-8.
My heart aches for the players, especially the seniors, the majority of whom will never play at the college level. This group already had their careers disrupted as freshmen by the 2016 flood. If you are in New Orleans, Hurricane Katrina comes to mind. My hope is that somehow, some way they get to finish their seasons.
Every book has an ending. And so should every high school season. Will it be triumph over tears, or the other way around? Just like this whole pandemic thing, we don’t know. All we can do is wait.
Just for laughs
Proof that at least some of us have maintained a sense of humor is evident online.
My favorite? “Check on your friends in Kentucky. With no basketball or horse racing we’re basically Indiana now.”
Just a friendly jab from my home state at our basketball-loving neighbors. Love, laughter and live-streaming — three words to remember in the days ahead.