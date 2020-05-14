Louisiana is opening for business, slowly, but what’s in store for our great hospitality industry?
Join us Tuesday at 11 a.m. when we host a virtual town hall with Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. The lieutenant governor will visit with our editor, Peter Kovacs, and field your questions about how we can get our hotels and restaurants back humming again.
This will be our sixth virtual town hall, and prior guests have included Gov. John Bel Edwards, Rep. Steve Scalise of Metairie, Rep. Garret Graves of Baton Rouge and Sen. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge.
The event is closed to the public, but you can watch online at theadvocate.com and NOLA.com and on YouTube and Facebook.
If you have a question for Nungesser, submit it below.
