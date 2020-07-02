GONZALES — Six top elected officials in Ascension Parish strongly encouraged their constituents Thursday to wear face coverings when out in public but said they would not mandate the use of masks.
The leaders in the Baton Rouge suburban parish of 126,600 people said they believed a mandate would be difficult to enforce and less effective than simply encouraging people to cooperate voluntarily.
"Businesses, churches, and others can require people to wear masks before entering their establishments,” Parish President Clint Cointment said in a statement. “This accomplishes the same thing without the force of law.”
The statement also included Sheriff Bobby Webre, Parish Council Chair Teri Casso, Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux, Sorrento Mayor Mike Lambert and Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan.
The Ascension officials offered their take one day after East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued an executive order mandating face covering in her parish starting on Friday inside businesses and in large crowds where social distancing can't be accomplished.
The cities of Baker, Zachary and Central quickly announced they would be opting out of the mayor-president's order, which won't expire at least until Aug.
The joint statement from the Ascension officials means that in Ascension, there will be no change from the current state limits.
The Ascension officials said they had a joint conference call and concluded the governor's limits were effective in keeping people safe. Gov. John Bel Edwards' order does require face covering for business employees who interact with the public but not their customers and also limits the capacity of bars and restaurants.
In an interview Thursday, Cointment said the actions in Baton Rouge, as well as in Orleans and Jefferson parishes, which both recently ordered mask mandates amid a resurgence of the virus in the state, prompted parish leaders in Ascension to evaluate what they needed to do.
Cointment said that their decision is not intended as any sort of counter to what is happening in those parishes but as an assessment of the needs in Ascension.