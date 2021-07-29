BR.vaxpresser.040121 TS 84.jpg

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome speaks during an announcement of two initiatives, through partnerships between her office's HealthyBR program and Uber, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, Relief Health, the Louisiana Primary Care Association and area hospitals, as a part of the city-parish's effort to increase COVID-19 vaccine accessibility, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church at 5820 Evangeline Street. In the first, Relief Telemed will offer COVID-19 vaccines at a series of pop-up clinics in underserved communities of East Baton Rouge Parish, including one from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the church. The second initiative will provide free Uber rides to people needing them, using a promo code after they make an appointment to be vaccinated.

Masks will be required to enter East Baton Rouge Parish government buildings starting Friday, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Thursday evening.

The requirement is in response to a surge in cases and hospitalizations across the area due to the spread of the more-contagious delta variant.

COVID put 30 people in Our Lady of the Lake on Wednesday alone. That's the most ever

“Masks are an important part of keeping us safe from COVID-19, in accordance with CDC and LDH guidance," Broome said in a statement. "However, I strongly encourage everyone to take the most important step and go get vaccinated."

Louisiana Department of Health statistics released Thursday showed 1,660 new COVID-19 infections in East Baton Rouge Parish over the previous seven days. Only twice before had the city-parish ever seen more than 1,500 cases in a week — 1,543 in the week ending Jan. 12 and 1,533 in the week ending last Aug. 2.

Broome's statement Thursday highlighted the free vaccination clinic at the Mall of Louisiana, on the first floor near the main entrance. The Pfizer vaccine is being offered from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

State health officials said Thursday that Louisiana, with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, had more people in hospitals this week (1,620) than at any time since January, at the end of a holiday season surge. Ten percent of those patients were on ventilators.

The statewide number of cases grew by the thousands again, with 3,216 more reported Tuesday, and the bulk of those among the unvaccinated. There were also nearly 1,200 suspected cases. Sixteen more people died, taking the pandemic total to 10,968.

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center said Thursday it had received 30 new coronavirus patients Wednesday, its highest single-day admission figure since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The state Department of Health said Thursday that 41.7% of Louisiana residents had started the vaccine sequence, and 36.7% had completed it.

