Travelers waiting to board flights wear coronavirus precautionary items including a surgical mask and latex gloves, inside an eatery at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Saturday, March 14, 2020.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Health officials are reporting more cases of coronavirus in the capital region Monday.

In a noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 43 positive cases of COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

There are now 1,172 total cases reported in the state of Louisiana. 34 people have died from the disease.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said in a press release Monday morning that two people in Baton Rouge died from coronavirus over the weekend, an elderly man from Mississippi and a local woman in her 40s.

On Sunday, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide "stay at home" order requiring Louisiana residents to shelter in place unless going out for essential tasks, as one of the most stringent steps yet to help stop the “community spread” of coronavirus.

The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday and lasts until April 12. 

