Health officials are reporting 42 new positive cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge, bringing the parish total to 2,487 on Wednesday.

In a daily noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports a total of 32,662 COVID-19 cases across the state, up 612 from 32,050 on Tuesday.

The spike in new cases comes amid a surge of nearly 10,000 commercial and state test results was registered since Tuesday.

The single-day increase in new cases is the largest registered in Louisiana since May 1, but is inflated by the addition of reports from new labs that had not previously been registering in the state's data, according to Christina Stephens, an official in Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration.

ALSO: don’t freak about the 613 new cases today. That includes 317 cases from labs that are new to reporting to @LADeptHealth & are now reporting historic data. Without these labs, Louisiana would only report 295 new cases of #COVID19.@LouisianaGov will talk about this today. — Christina “MASK UP” Stephens (@CEStephens) May 13, 2020

The additional reporting accounted for 317 of the days new cases registered.

Currently, 1,194 patients in Louisiana are hospitalized, a drop of 126 from Tuesday. Of those patients, 147 are on ventilators.

Three have been 2,315 deaths reported statewide, an increase of 34 from Tuesday.

The increase in East Baton Rouge was on par with previous days. The parish saw an increase of 47 new cases on Tuesday and 24 on Monday. The total of 113 new cases accounts for just over 10% of all new cases across Louisiana since Monday -- a total of 1,062 new cases .

CORONAVIRUS IN LOUISIANA

(Change from yesterday in parentheses)

CASES : 32,662 (up xxx from 32,050)

: 32,662 (up xxx from 32,050) DEATHS : 2,315 (up 34 from 2,281)

: 2,315 (up 34 from 2,281) PROBABLE DEATHS : 66 (no change)

: 66 (no change) PRESUMED RECOVERED : 22,608 (no change)

: 22,608 (no change) HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS : 1,194 (down 126 from 1,320)

: 1,194 (down 126 from 1,320) PATIENTS ON VENTILATORS : 147 (up 1 from 146)

: 147 (up 1 from 146) STATE TESTS : 10,310 (up 461 from 9,849)

: 10,310 (up 461 from 9,849) COMMERCIAL TESTS: 227,594 (up 9,471 from 218,118)

+2 Yes, COVID-toe. A bizarre post-coronavirus symptom causes purple fingers, toes ... maybe even ears On April 7, Karin Shetler awoke in the middle of the night to a toe that was throbbing violently. She threw back the covers to reveal her purp…

Mobile coronavirus testing site in north Baton Rouge draws huge turnout When health care workers first arrived at Capital Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday to set up a pop-up coronavirus testing site, a line of …