The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday selected out-of-state educators Leslie Brown of Fort Lauderdale and Nakia Towns of Chattanooga to advance as finalists for the next superintendent.
They will return for final, in-person interviews at dates still to be determined, but could be as early as next week.
Brown, 62, and Towns, 46, are top administrators in Broward County, Fla., and Hamilton County, Tenn., respectively. Broward, with about 270,000 students, is the sixth largest school district in the country, while Hamilton has about 45,000 students, making it slightly larger than East Baton Rouge Parish.
In selecting Brown and Towns, the board passed over two in-house school administrators, Adam Smith and Quentina Timoll, as well as a prominent out-of-state candidate, Marshall Tuck of Los Angeles, who was strongly promoted by a few business and community leaders.
Towns received eight votes; Brown received seven. To become a finalist, a candidate needed at least five votes, or a majority of the nine-member board. Tuck received four votes, Timoll received three and Smith received two.
Thursdays meeting was the board’s first in-person meeting in two months. During the new coronavirus lockdown, the board has been holding virtual meetings.
About 20 people attended Thursday in person and all wore masks and everyone’s temperature was checked. Attendance was restricted to no more than 65 people, including the nine board members. And Thursday’s meeting was virtual as well as in-person. Many viewers with comments sent them in virtually.
The Advocate has posted online the applications of all the applicants. The School Board has posted online the video interviews of the five interviewed.
Here are the five superintendent semifinalists:
- Brown is chief portfolio services officer for Broward County Public Schools in Florida, one of the largest school districts in the nation, with more than 270,000 students.
- Smith is the school system’s associate superintendent of academic programs, where he primarily oversees elementary schools. He is a career educator in Baton Rouge, including several years as principal of Park Forest Middle School.
- Timoll is the school system’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, overseeing the Innovation Network, a federally funded turnaround effort aimed at the school system’s lowest-performing schools.
- Towns is chief of staff for the Hamilton County Department of Education in Tennessee.
- Tuck, now an education consultant, is former president of the southern California-based charter school group Green Dot Schools, and a failed elective candidate for California state superintendent of education.