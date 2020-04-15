Raising Cane’s is launching a new “Cane’s In The Moment” initiative, which aims to celebrate serendipitous moments that bring joy and happiness to its customers.

One of the ways that Raising Cane’s is filling the void of missed plans and events during the coronavirus battle is with the launch of its "Cane’s In The Moment" virtual entertainment series.

The series will feature a different artist or group every Wednesday and Friday through April 29. In addition, during every concert, Raising Cane’s will host a fundraiser for healthcare workers or disaster relief organizations.

“As we all adjust to the current realities of life, it’s easy to get bogged down and focus on everything you aren’t doing,” Raising Cane’s Founder, Owner & Co-CEO Todd Graves said. “So we wanted to do what we could to spread some joy and entertainment while also showing gratitude for the brave men and women that are serving on the front lines. We invite everyone to join the ‘Cane’s In The Moment’ initiative as we try to shine a light during these dark times.”

Every performance will be played on Facebook Live @RaisingCanesChickenFingers. For the performance schedule and more information about Raising Cane’s Virtual Entertainment Series, visit raisingcanes.com/virtualentertainment.

Raising Cane’s always operates with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health, and recently, its restaurants have taken even greater measures. Restaurants will continue to serve customers via drive-thru while practicing proper social distancing.

