Ochsner announced Monday that it has begun enrolling children between the ages of 5 and 11 for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in New Orleans and Shreveport, expanding the effort to protect as many as people as possible from the novel coronavirus.

By 8 a.m. Monday, the hospital chain said it had already received its first participant in an 18-month-long trial to test the two-dose vaccine's effectiveness at preventing COVID-19.

Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine is already approved under an emergency-use provision for people ages 12 and older, and health experts say testing the shots on younger children is key to gaining control of the pandemic. Children under 12 will receive a smaller dose of the vaccine, similar to how other vaccines are scaled down for pediatric use.

"Children are certainly different, and we need to ensure that they respond to the vaccine," said Dr. Julia Garcia-Diaz, director of clinical infectious diseases research at Ochsner Health.

Unlike previous vaccine trials, participants would have a 75% chance of receiving the actual vaccine instead of a placebo. Children who received the placebo will be able to receive the real vaccine after six months.

Preliminary data from Pfizer’s study of 12- to 15-year-olds showed the vaccines were 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 in the 2,260 children who received it. That's compared to roughly 95% of adults in previous trials.

For children, side effects from the shots appeared to be similar to other age groups with some people experiencing fatigue, mild flu-like symptoms and injection-site soreness.

Though young children are far less likely to develop severe symptoms from COVID-19 compared to adults, Louisiana doctors have still seen instances of children developing complications, including a rare, and serious inflammatory affliction known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome. While not well-understood, MIS impacts the heart and other vital organs. It's proven fatal in Louisiana, as well as in other states.

"While children are much less likely to get serious illness, it can happen," said Ochsner’s system chair of pediatrics, Dr. William Lennarz. "As parents, we should all want our children to be protected from this infection just like we protect them from (whooping cough) and tetanus and polio."

Nationally, about 300 children have died from complications linked to COVID-19, including eight in Louisiana, according to state and federal data.

Pfizer and BioNTech began testing their vaccine on children from 6 months to 11 years in March. If given federal approval, the expanded vaccination regimen would be a crucial step in controlling the pandemic since children make up about one-third of the nation's population.

Moderna, too, has been testing its two-dose vaccine on younger children nationally and in Louisiana.

Pfizer plans to seek full approval for its COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older and expects to file for emergency use permission for children ages 2 to 11 by early fall, company leaders said in a May earnings call.

Early results from young-child trials could be made available sometime this summer.

Ochsner says it expects to enroll roughly 75 at the two locations of the Louisiana trials, New Orleans and Shreveport.

Parents and guardians interested in the trials can contact the health chain by email at: covidvaccine@ochsner.org.