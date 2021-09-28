Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana's mask mandate would be extended for at least four more weeks.
The governor delivered the news in a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
"I am extending Louisiana’s statewide indoor mask mandate for another four weeks as the state’s overall COVID-19 outlook improves following the state’s worst surge of the entire pandemic," a tweet from Gov. John Bel Edwards said. "The statewide mask mandate includes K-12 schools and college campuses."
The mandate was initially issued on Aug. 4 and expired on Sept. 1, as Louisiana struggled with the highly contagious delta variant. Gov. Edwards then extended that mandate until Sept. 29 expiration date.
The latest extension is set to expire on Oct. 27. Edwards could choose to extend the mandate again in the future.
Edwards was joined Tuesday afternoon by Dr. Joe Kanter from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Updates on the Hurricane Ida recovery are also expected from the press conference.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
