Nationwide car rental company Enterprise laid off dozens of workers in Baton Rouge, Kenner and Metairie in late April.
The layoffs were spread across four different locations for a total of 51 workers on April 30. Enterprise had "dramatic" downturn in its business in Louisiana, according to a notification letter to the state. Some of the permanent layoffs were previously temporary furloughed workers.
Only two workers at the Baton Rouge Airport rental location were impacted, according to the letter to the state.
The Enterprise car rental site at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport laid off 27 workers, which was the location with the most layoffs, records show.
It was not immediately clear how many workers the company has across the state, which the business refused to disclose.
Enterprise did not expect the economic downturn to last more than a month, let alone about six months of potential recession, according to the letter.
"Like others across the travel industry, we have witnessed a severe impact to our business with corporate business and leisure travel still at a standstill," the company said in a statement.
The company also paid severance to the workers it laid off.
Enterprise recently laid off more than 2,000 workers across Missouri from sales employees to information technology workers.