At least 16 residents at a Port Allen nursing home have died after being sickened by the new coronavirus, with the human toll accounting for the majority of fatal cases in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The rising number of cases and deaths at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen fall against the backdrop of 23 deaths in the parish since March 23, according to the latest state figures and the local coroner’s office Thursday.

Many of the nursing home's patients were over the age of 60. The youngest death reported there was a 46-year-old who had several underlying health problems that made him more vulnerable to the illness, the coroner’s office said.

Officials at Legacy didn’t return messages seeking comment on Thursday. Its managers previously told The Advocate that the facility has been isolating residents who develop symptoms, as well as providing masks and protective equipment for employees.

Nearly all nursing care facilities in the state, including Legacy, have enacted measures aimed to keep the virus out, such as restricting visitors and screening employees and contractors who come to work, among other steps.

Still, nursing homes have faced some of the worst outbreaks of the deadly virus across the country and Louisiana. Health experts say those residents are especially vulnerable to life-threatening complications and contracting the virus because they live in close quarters and often have underlying health problems.

Across the state, 709 nursing home residents have died after contracting the virus, and infections have been reported at nearly two-thirds of Louisiana’s 279 nursing homes, according to Louisiana Department of Health Department figures released Thursday.

The state has also begun to deploy so-called “strike teams” to test and isolate nursing home patients and workers in the coming weeks after the state received a batch of coronavirus testing kits from the federal government.

One of such teams were sent to Pointe Coupee Healthcare to test all its residents after at least 12 people there died after contracting the virus the New Roads nursing home.

The facility is currently under investigation for care and services it provides its patients at the 120-bed facility, but specific details weren’t released while the review is ongoing.

It comes as state and parish officials in Pointe Coupee, as well as family members, accused the New Roads facility of misleading them about the outbreak. In at least one case, waiting a week to inform family members their loved one developed symptoms of the disease, one family said.

The state health department had previously released names and the number of cases and deaths at nursing homes but stopped last month because the growing number of outbreaks became difficult to track. Officials recently reversed course and plan to provide that information again starting May 18.