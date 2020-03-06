Coronavirus stock

An illustration created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the novel coronavirus dubbed COVID-19. 

Woman’s Hospital said Friday afternoon it will start screening patients for the coronavirus at all registration points in the hospital.

Details of the screening, such as exactly when it will start, are still being worked out, said Caroline Isemann, a spokeswoman for Woman’s. But it would involve asking patients if they have a fever or have recently visited any countries that have seen widespread outbreaks of the coronavirus. “We will continue to monitor and closely follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Louisiana Department of Health guidelines as we learn more in the coming days and weeks,” she said.

The move comes as several Louisiana hospitals started altering their admissions Friday to screen patients and visitors for the coronavirus. There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana as of late Friday afternoon. The state has tested five people and all were negative.

At Our Lady of the Lake, officials said new signage has been put up, asking patients and visitors to notify hospital officials if they have a fever or have visited countries with coronavirus outbreaks.

Ochsner Health System, which has 40 hospitals across the state and over 100 clinics and urgent care centers, has started asking patients about travel. If the patient says they have visited countries such as China, South Korea, Italy or Iran, the staff then starts asking them if they feel any symptoms of the virus.

Starting Monday, the New Orleans-based Tulane Health System said it will consolidate entry points at its hospitals and start screening all patients and visitors based on CDC and Department of Health guidelines.

