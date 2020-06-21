Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged Louisiana residents last week to “do a real gut check” about whether they are taking enough personal precautions to lessen their coronavirus risk, as the state is showing a worrying rise in cases.
That plea came only days before Edwards is slated to decide whether to lessen restrictions on businesses further, moving Louisiana from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of reopening under the White House guidelines.
Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Monday, his office announced Sunday evening.
Here are a few key pieces of information to know before Monday's news conference.
What do the latest coronavrius trends in Louisiana look like?
Statewide, cases are rising as total testing has dipped, alarming state officials including Edwards.
The area of biggest concern is in Acadiana where a "very alarming rise" in cases is taking shape, Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health, said last week. The Health Department data shows the region is seeing a pronounced rebound of new cases in June, even with recent dips in testing. As the total number of cases statewide dropped Friday with the elimination of duplicate and out-of-state test results, the rolling weekly average of newly reported cases in Acadiana rose to its highest on record.
The areas around Lake Charles and Alexandria are also seeing spikes.
The state is investigating a couple instances of "super-spreader" events
New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said Saturday that a graduation party in New Orleans and large gatherings at bars in Baton Rouge are affecting people from the New Orleans area, with about 30 sick with COVID-19 from what may have been more than one graduation party and an as-yet undetermined number of the 100 coronavirus cases from a handful of bars in the Tigerland area near LSU.
Avegno said the incidents highlight the importance of avoiding "super-spreader events."
Anyone who has recently been at a large gathering where people were not observing social distancing guidelines should quarantine themselves for 14 days and consider getting tested at one of the area's walk-up testing centers and contact state health officials, she said.
"Right now, our fatality rate of known cases of COVID is stubbornly stuck at 7%," Avegno said. “So if you are planning an uncontrolled gathering or a party for 100 people, look at that guest list and decide which seven of them you are comfortable with sentencing to death.”
Of the 7,491 people who tested positive for coronavirus in New Orleans, 7% of them have died. But the actual mortality rate for the disease is widely considered to be much lower because many who have contracted the disease did not get tested.
The Tigerland "super-spreader" event is believed to be impacting the LSU football team
Multiple LSU football players have tested positive for coronavirus and are now in self-quarantine, multiple sources told The Advocate over the weekend.
The total number of cases began with a group of five to six players, a source said, and it originated from a gathering of friends in Baton Rouge. No players have been hospitalized and each case has shown mild symptoms.
At least 30 of LSU's 115 players have been quarantined because they tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sports Illustrated, or because they had contact with a player who tested positive.
A portion of LSU's football players, according to the report, were quarantined after attending bars in Tigerland.
