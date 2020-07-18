With the coronavirus disrupting school, work and daycare, it's been a tough few months for many single moms striving to make ends meet.
Lauren Downey, who has four children at home, felt the pressure ramp up considerably when the summer months hit.
"Usually they’re going to camp during the summer and I don’t have to pay for groceries all day long," she explained.
Jennifer Maggio wants to support women like Downey, who are doing their best to get through a time that has been alienating and isolating for many as financial hardships and unemployment impact thousands. Maggio, founder and CEO of The Life of a Single Mom organization, said moms in this situation often forget to take care of themselves since they're so busy taking care of everyone else.
"Single moms are a grossly underserved but high-risk group in our community," Maggio said. "They take care of their children, they work two jobs. They’re trying to balance almost insurmountable obstacles."
Maggio's organization partnered with Capital Area United Way's Women United this weekend to give back to single mothers across the capital area who are in need of support.
Around 315 women pre-registered to receive care packages containing healthy produce, gift cards to a local grocer, educational packets and new clothes.
"Produce doesn’t seem like that big of a deal, but at the same time for a woman who’s struggling and doesn’t feel seen, it’s a big deal," Maggio said. "It’s that encouragement she needs to continue to push on."
Amey Shortess Coursillac, vice president of resource development at Capital Area United Way, said the produce can also help support the children who are missing out on school lunches and breakfasts.
"So many children are home now and not getting the produce they had at school, so this is just a way to help them with their nutritional needs," she said.
Beginning around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, 52 volunteers plus staff members for each organization ushered cars through an assembly line at Pelican Chapter Associated Builder and Contractors, Inc. on Highland Road.
LSU Gymnastics Head Coach D-D Breaux and LSU Women's Basketball Head Coach Nikki Fargas, both of whom serve as honorary chairs of Women United, greeted the moms with waves and smiles as they pulled into booths to receive their care packages.
"It’s been really gratifying," Breaux said. "People are excited and happy. It’s They’re just really grateful and I’m just excited to be a part of it."
Fargas explained that this is a cause that is close to home for her.
"Having been a child of a single parent, I have firsthand experience...what it means to need help," Fargas said. "This is just a way to say, 'Let’s get together.' Let’s do something. Let’s be impactful. Let’s take action and not just talk about it, let’s be about it."
Coursillac said that, as her team brainstormed to come up with a way to assist the mothers, it was powerful to watch women come together to support other women and remind them no one gets left behind.
Shareka Dunbar, one such mother with a 16-year-old and four-year-old, was grateful for the extra help during a trying time.
"It’s very helpful right now due to these crises going on," she said. "I really appreciate it. I could use this right now."