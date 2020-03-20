An LSU graduate student has tested positive for the coronavirus — the first known case at the university.
Interim President Tom Galligan announced in a Friday evening statement that the student, who takes online courses and does not live on campus, tested positive for the virus. The student has not been on campus since March 7, he said.
Nevertheless, the student did have an on-campus job and all those who work in the same office have been alerted to monitor themselves for symptoms.
"Please know that the CDC does not define simply being in the same office with someone who tests positive as 'close contact,'" Galligan said in his statement.
The statement did not give any information about where on campus the student worked or with which department he or she was connected.
Classes at the university have been canceled for the past week and students have switched to remote learning since the virus began to spread in the state. Classes will continue to be conducted remotely for the rest of the semester.
Galligan noted the university has been cleaning more thoroughly and frequently.
"While the news of a positive case at LSU is not unexpected given the number of cases now in the state, I know it is cause for concern," Galligan said. "So, please continue to take care of yourselves by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently, and avoiding travel."
Friday evening, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 537 COVID-19 cases in the state and 14 total deaths from the virus. East Baton Rouge Parish, which recently began widespread testing, has seven total confirmed cases.
It is unclear if the LSU student's case is included in that number.
Galligan stressed togetherness in his email to the LSU community and reiterated the value of caring for each other during the pandemic.
"All of us offer our thoughts and good wishes to this student," Galligan said. "Even though we are social distancing and self-isolating, we are still one compassionate community and we stand together in hope."