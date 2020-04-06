Seven more people have died from coronavirus in East Baton Rouge — including a newborn baby, the parish coroner's office announced Monday morning.
The baby's mother was admitted to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms last week and then gave birth on Sunday. The baby girl died Monday morning, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said in a news release.
Death investigators determined the child's death was due to coronavirus. Officials said her mother remains hospitalized but haven't provided the woman's condition.
The six other deaths announced Monday include five men and one woman, ranging in age from 53 to 90. Clark said all of them had underlying medical conditions that made them especially vulnerable to the disease.
This brings the total number of Baton Rouge residents who have died from coronavirus to 27.
Clark will hold a virtual press conference on his office's Facebook page at 11 a.m. to provide additional information about the most recent deaths.