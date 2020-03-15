Public schools in East Baton Rouge Parish have moved swiftly to relaunch school meal programs, albeit in a much altered form, in the wake of the statewide school closure prompted by concerns about the coronavirus.

Seven sites run independent charter schools will be in operation Monday. Seven run by the East Baton Rouge Parish school system are opening Wednesday. And seven more run by Zachary schools are set to open March 23. All 21 locations plan to operate Monday through Friday during the break, though with limited hours.

All Louisiana public schools, by order of the governor on Friday, will remain closed until April 13.

The parish school system and some of the charter schools don't charge money to any students who eat lunch or breakfast while school is in session. For the next month, though, they will be serving far fewer meals than they normally do.

While they'll have fewer meals, the limited meal program, akin to the summer meals that some schools provide during summer breaks, will be open to more children than normal. Thanks to waivers the state obtained over the weekend, all children 18 and younger, no matter their family income or what school they attend now, will be able to get a meal if they visit one of the school meal sites.

The East Baton Rouge Parish school system's Child Nutrition department normally serves about 55,000 meals a day, including breakfast and lunch. The limited meal program it announced Sunday looks to start by producing between 17,000 and 18,000 breakfasts and lunches each day at seven locations. School officials hope they can expand both the number of locations and meals served in the coming days.

Here are the seven East Baton Rouge Parish schools reopening Wednesday for curbside pickup of meals: Capitol Middle, Northeast Elementary, McKinley Middle, Park Forest Middle, Progress Elementary, Wildwood Elementary and Woodlawn Elementary.

Park Forest Middle was added late Sunday afternoon and was not yet listed on a statewide list of free meal locations around the state already released late Sunday afternoon.

Six of these locations each day will hand out as many as 1,500 meal packages that include both breakfast and lunch, while Northeast Elementary in Pride will start by serving as many as 400 meal packages daily, said Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the parish school system.

She said each site will start serving meals at 10 a.m. but will stop when they run out, which could be before the scheduled ending time of 1 p.m.

“It’s likely we could run out before then,” Gast said.

People can come to these seven sites by car or on foot, but they will need to have at least one child 18 years or younger with them in order to get a meal package.

“We’re going from a dine-in restaurant to a take-out restaurant,” Gast said.

The daily menus, at least at first, will reflect the menu schedule on the district's Nutrislice menu page.

The school system is using 12-month employees and is trying to line up volunteers with City Year to help hand out meals each day. Gast said many people have asked to volunteer, but the school district is not accepting volunteers as yet because of worries about spreading the coronavirus.