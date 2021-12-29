BR.govcorona.020921 HS 498.JPG

Governor John Bel Edwards receives the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, given by OLOL clinical supervisor Lori Koonce at the C.B. Pennington, Jr. Building & Conference Center, Tuesday, February 9, 2021, on the campus of the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, La.

Two weeks after holding what he said would be his final news conference of the year, Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold another one Thursday amid a surge in coronavirus cases linked to the omicron variant.

Edwards' office said in a statement Wednesday that the governor would discuss COVID-19 and the new variant at 1 p.m. Thursday and that medical professionals from around the state would join him. 

The state Health Department on Wednesday reported its highest single-day jump in the number of new COVID cases — 6,199. The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 climbed 28 percent, the greatest jump by percentage since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The department said 88.5% of cases in the state were of the omicron variety. Also, "Individuals not fully vaccinated account for 64% of new cases from December 16 through December 22.

"Furthermore, those not fully vaccinated account for 79% of COVID-19 hospitalizations on December 28," the department said.

When Edwards announced his Dec. 16 news conference, he said he expected it to be his final one of 2021. Omicron has taken off since then.

Thursday's news conference will be held online.

