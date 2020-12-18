Congressman-elect Luke Letlow disclosed Friday he has the coronavirus, becoming the third major elected official in Louisiana in three days to announce he had been infected.
“He is at home resting and is in quarantine. He’s feeling better,” said Andrew Bautsch, a spokesman for Letlow, a Republican who was elected on Dec. 5 to represent a sprawling 24-parish district that includes Monroe, Alexandria, Opelousas, St. Francisville and Amite. Letlow defeated state Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, with 62% of the vote.
Letlow, 40, tested positive at the beginning of the week, Bautsch said, and has not been hospitalized since then. Letlow lives in the rural community of Start, east of Monroe.
“He’s following all the guidelines,” Bautsch said, adding that Letlow was infected after the hard-fought campaign to replace Rep. Ralph Abraham, who chose to retire.
It’s ironic that Letlow tested positive only now because he frequently had to campaign at events where voters didn’t where masks. Letlow generally wore a mask.
“We tried to follow all the guidelines during the campaign,” Bautsch said, “using hand sanitizer and a mask.”
Letlow, who will replace Abraham in early January, had remained in Louisiana after the election, Bautsch said.
Letlow had been Abraham’s chief of staff, and before that he served as an aide for Bobby Jindal, both when Jindal was a House member and then governor.
Letlow’s announcement comes a day after Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, announced he had tested positive. Richmond is under quarantine at his home in New Orleans East. Richmond’s district stretches from New Orleans through Jefferson Parish and the River Parishes to Baton Rouge.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, a Republican, announced on Wednesday that he tested positive and is resting at home.
State Treasurer John Schroder and Attorney General Jeff Landry, both Republicans also also tested positive for the virus. Schroder required a brief stint in the hospital after he having trouble breathing.
Rep. Mike Johnson, a Republican, announced on Dec. 3 that he had tested positive after two weeks in Washington and had now recovered and completed his quarantine. His district includes Shreveport, Natchitoches and Leesville.
Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican, tested positive for the virus in August and had recovered by the end of the month.