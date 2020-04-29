LSU confirmed Wednesday night that its fund-raising arm will lay off many of its 140 employees Thursday morning, in part another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
LSU Foundation spokeswoman Sara Whittaker would not say how many jobs will be lost until leadership had a chance to meet personally with each person getting a pink slip. “It’s a meaningful cut, a significant number of positions,” she told The Advocate and Times-Picayune.
Part of the reason is a shift in a five-year-old strategy from soliciting longer-term donations, such as people leaving money to LSU in their will, to a shorter-term effort to raise immediate cash for scholarships, capital projects and flexible dollars that deans can use to pay for pressing needs. For instance, many departments used the money to get faculty up to speed to teach students online.
Coupled with the strategy change is the impact COVID-19 had on the foundation’s budget, she said.
“With COVID-19, we’re just like a lot of businesses and non-profits,” Whittaker said. “We have limited sources of revenues … So much of our budget is in people and fixed costs. We had to look at reducing costs.”
Interim LSU President Tom Galligan has said the university has frozen hiring but doesn’t plan to lay off any faculty and staff at the present time. He has, however, asked department heads to map out how they would handle a budget cut up to 10%.
The foundation is not technically part of the university. But the foundation does raise money for campus academics from newly built headquarters sitting in what used to be right-field of the old Alex Box baseball stadium.
The foundation is about halfway through a campaign to raise $1.5 billion for LSU with goals of raising $100 million a year. LSU has raised about $800 million, so far. The school was at the bottom of the SEC in giving but now is third. Last year, the foundation raised $170 million, she said.
The foundation also raises money for capital projects, such as a new science building with laboratories that will built near where the Dairy School’s ice cream store is now located. The foundation also handled financing for a student apartment complex on Baton Rouge’s Nicholson Drive and to revitalize the historic Charity Hospital building in New Orleans.
“We’re not alone making those hard decisions right now. Our focus is to raise money for academics for LSU,” Whittaker said.