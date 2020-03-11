The number of Louisiana’s coronaviruses cases rose to 13 and spread across six parishes Wednesday, as Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a public health emergency and urged people to take the outbreak seriously.
State officials now believe there is “community spread” in the New Orleans area, meaning the virus is being transmitted locally and not because of travel. Ten people in Orleans tested positive for the virus, including three patients at an uptown retirement home, Lambeth House, where health officials are working to stem the spread.
Six parishes--Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, Lafourche, Caddo and Iberia--are “impacted” by the virus, either because the patient is a resident or being treated in the parish. Most of the cases are New Orleans area residents, Edwards said in a press conference following a closed-door meeting of the Unified Command Group, which is led by the governor and tasked with responding to emergencies and natural disasters.
“It is worrisome,” Edwards said of the spread of the virus across the state. “We want to make sure people take this seriously and that they heed the recommended precautions being given.”
Some of the patients likely won’t need hospitalization, Edwards said, and instead will isolate at home as the Health Department monitors them.
Most of the patients to test positive so far have been more severe cases that required hospitalization, according to Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the Office of Public Health. The state currently is using guidelines that limit who is able to get a test to several groups of people, mainly those showing symptoms and who came in contact with someone with the virus. Commercial labs are also coming online to provide more testing capacity.
The public health emergency addresses price gouging, Edwards said, and also restricts travel among state employees to level 2 and 3 countries designated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The governor urged the elderly and sick to limit travel and avoid large public gatherings, but said he is not advising everyone to stop traveling. Asked about New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s cancellation of weekend events, Edwards noted other institutions like the NCAA taking precautions, and said “I’m certainly not going to be critical of those decisions.”
The seven new cases come days after Louisiana discovered its first case, in a Jefferson Parish resident being treated at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in New Orleans.
Since then, the state has steadily announced new positive cases as it ramps up testing.
Edwards said he in communicating with federal officials about how to best handle public events and take other precautions for the coronavirus, or COVID-19. He urged people to wash their hands and stay home if sick.
“We obviously want everyone to be healthy,” Edwards said. “I know if we will take care of ourselves now, in the future we are going to go back to enjoying things as normal in Louisiana.”