Dozens of national retailers, including Apple, Macy’s, H&M, Victoria’s Secret and Foot Locker, are temporarily closing their stores for several weeks to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mall of Louisiana said it has trimmed its hours from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday; shut down seating at its food court; and postponed the annual visit from the Easter Bunny.
Tanger Outlet Mall in Gonzales has also temporarily changed its hours. The shopping center is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
National retailers that have a presence locally who have announced closures in recent days are Express, Express Factory Outlet, Abercrombie & Fitch, Aerie, Allen Edmonds, American Eagle, Anthropologie, Bath & Body Works, Champs Sports, Crate & Barrel, Footaction, Fossil, Hollister, J. Crew, Jos. A Bank, Kendra Scott, Lady Foot Locker, Lulelemon, Lush, Men’s Warehouse, Nike, Nordstrom Rack, Pottery Barn, Sephora, Steve Madden, T-Mobile, Urban Outfitters, Van Heusen, Verizon, White House Black Market and Williams Sonoma. Ulta Beauty will be shut down beginning Thursday. Most of the stores said they plan to reopen by the end of March but those dates may be pushed back, based on how the virus spreads.