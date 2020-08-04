Louisiana has joined five other states in a pact to expand rapid diagnostic tests by negotiating with two U.S. manufacturers to buy 500,000 tests per state in hopes of stemming outbreaks more quickly.

Gov. John Bel Edwards joined the governors of Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio and Virginia in the bipartisan arrangement, which comes as testing delays have proved problematic to states in tracking and suppressing the virus’s spread.

“Rapid access to testing is crucial in our collective fight against COVID-19, which is why I am grateful to join these other governors in a collaborative effort to purchase testing supplies and help identify outbreaks more quickly, while improving the turnaround time for test results,” Edwards said in a statement. “COVID does not know any borders and by working together we strengthen our response, improve testing access and ultimately help our communities become safer and healthier.”

Edwards’ administration said the purchasing agreement will allow states a platform to buy tests and other supplies in a “sustainable and cost-effective manner,” and will help expand testing in congregate settings like schools, workplaces and nursing homes. The Rockefeller Foundation is assisting the states with the deal, which was spearheaded by Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Rapid antigen tests are used to quickly diagnose people by detecting proteins in the virus through nasal cavity swabs, and the two manufacturers in talks with the coalition of governors, Becton Dickinson and Quidel, have won emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their tests. The governors said the testing pact is the first of its kind.

Testing delays have helped thwart Louisiana’s effort to conduct widespread contact tracing, a practice in which health workers call those who were infected and track down their close contacts to advise them to quarantine. Once thought to be the cornerstone of the state’s reopening strategy, the program has foundered.

Delays have also muddied the waters of Louisiana’s data, which is reported daily. On Tuesday, a large backlog in cases was reported to the state, which posted more than 3,600 new cases while attributing half to a backlog. It is not clear when such test results--which date to as far back as May--were reported to patients.

Edwards has a press conference to discuss coronavirus at 2:30 p.m.