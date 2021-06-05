Local health systems are getting creative to encourage people to get the COVID vaccine amid the state's lagging inoculation rates. Increasingly, that means bringing the shot to the most unlikely places.
One such push involves free tacos in exchange for the jab.
Ochsner Baton Rouge partnered with JoVi's Tacos to offer a pop-up clinic Saturday evening at the restaurant for people to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In exchange for their shot, the newly inoculated were given a free taco.
"It's like the hospital came to you," Jorge Flores, owner of JoVi's Tacos, said. "There are people to answer all their questions."
This is exactly what Annette Martijn, a nurse and supervisor of community vaccines for Ochsner, had in mind. Martijn has been pushing recently to connect with the Latino community in the greater Baton Rouge area, and JoVi's was happy to help.
"We try to reach out to underserved communities," she explained.
Martijn's five-person team, which travels the region to provide COVID vaccine pop-up clinics, was administering the Johnson & Johnson shot Saturday evening. She said some people find this vaccine more convenient than others that require two shots: J&J is one-and-done.
"This is the perfect arena to use it in," she said. "They don't have to come back, we don't have to schedule them for a second appointment. They can just get the vaccine, have dinner and go about their business."
Her team has also set up at the Renaissance Hotel to reach out to hospitality workers, and plans to go to the Ascension Parish Library next week.
"We're realizing that mass vaccine clinics just aren't bringing the volume that's expected," Martijn said. "The pop-up clinic has just been so convenient because you're in a totally different environment. There's a lot of barriers when you have to go into a [mass vaccination] clinic."
Although some people were registered and showed up to get the jab, others walked in to get dinner, saw the station set up and decided to go for it. Martijn added that the one shot allows her team to reach more people who may have transportation issues or schedule conflicts to get fully vaccinated.
"When you're out in the community, it's hard," she said. "One of the things I'm doing a lot of is translating for people. It's hard to get certain demographics to come back for that second appointment."
By around 7:30 p.m. the team had inoculated roughly 15 people — a good number for a pop-up clinic, Martijn said.
The casual setting also provides a venue for people who are hesitant to get the vaccine to talk to a medical professional without the pressures of a medical establishment.
For instance, Martijn said she popped over to a nearby pizza place to see if anyone wanted a vaccine, and met a woman who was initially hesitant. Shortly after speaking with her, the woman showed up for her shot at JoVi's.
"It is exciting when you have a conversation with them and just answer some of their questions," she said. "What are their reservations? There's so much misinformation out there, sometimes talking to someone really helps."
Flores echoed this sentiment, saying he wanted to create a "safe space" for his customers to consider getting the vaccine.
"They're already here, they see if they get a shot they get a taco," he said. "It's a good deal for everybody."