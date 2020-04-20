Do rainy days and Mondays always get you down?

After a rainy weekend, let's make Monday better by ordering something good for dinner from local restaurants to pick up or have delivered. The sky's the limit when it comes to choices.

Here are three ideas for today's dinner:

Piccadilly

When mom or dad aren't cooking, Piccadilly always comes to mind.

The restaurant is offering $30 family packs with a choice of several entrees, including southern fried fish, baked chicken halves, fried chicken, chopped beef and chicken tenders with two quarts of fresh made sides and rolls.

Place your takeout order between 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. by calling (225) 769-8027 for 5474 Essen Lane; (225) 293-4853 for 3332 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.; (225) 926-4973 for 6406 Florida Blvd.; (225) 355-4397 for Delmont Village Shopping Center 5179 Plank Road; (225) 647-9002 for 511 N. Airline Highway in Gonzales; and (225) 243-0446 for Juban Crossing, 27156 Crossing Circle, Denham Springs.

Or you can visit piccadilly.com.

Tim's Po-Boys

Po-boys and sandwiches are an easy-yet-delicious way to start the week, especially when you're ordering from Tim's Po-Boys, 2333 Monterrey Blvd.

The restaurant has been serving the Baton Rouge area since 1980, and we've got our eye on the club sandwich ($6.49), which comes with your choice of meat.

Not in the mood for the club? Well, Tim's has lots of other choices, including its roast beef po-boy with hot gravy ($6.99), the bar-b-que roast beef po-boy ($6.99) and the chicken fried steak po-boy ($6.49).

Place your takeout order between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. by calling ​(225) 926-5555 or visiting timspoboys.com.

Big Slice Pizza

Let's start the week off right with pizza, but not just any pizza.

Big Slice Pizza, 13201 La. 73, Suite 101, Prairieville, is offering up family specials for $32.99.

Check this out: family pack 1 includes a 20-inch specialty pizza with a choice of either the carnivore, supreme or herbivore with a dozen wings. And family pack 2 includes a 20-inch specialty pizza with a choice of carnivore, supreme or herbivore with six garlic knots and a Caesar salad for four.

Big Slice also offers a 12-inch, build-your-own personal pizza for $8. Place your takeout order by calling (225) 402-4443 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. or by visiting bigslicepizzala.com.

Like what you see? Find more and share what you're eating by joining The Advocate's Red Stick Restaurants & Recipes group on Facebook.